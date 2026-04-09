Friday Harbor High School teams shine in busy spring week, March 31-April 3

By Declan O’Malley, Journal contributor

The spring season is moving along quickly at Friday Harbor High School, where the Wolverines have kept busy with a packed slate of games and meets this past week.

Baseball

Friday Harbor baseball opened the week with a strong showing against Orcas Island, taking both games in their home-and-home series. The Wolverines won 4-1 at home on March 31 before traveling to Orcas Island on April 2 to claim a 6-4 victory. The team faced a tougher challenge April 4 against 1A Lynden Christian, falling 18-2 to move to 3-4 on the season and 2-2 in league play.

Softball

Friday Harbor softball swept a pair of games against Orcas Island last week, starting with a 6-2 home victory March 31. The Wolverines carried their momentum into the April 2 road matchup, edging Orcas Island 6-4 in a close contest.

Track and Field

April 1 at Mount Vernon High School

Friday Harbor had several standout performances. In the sprints, Channing Kleine placed fourth in the 100 meters and second in the 200 meters, while Ben Baisch finished second in the 400 meters. Neil Gresseth won the 800 meters and placed second in the 1,600 meters. Kaden Horn was second in the 300-meter hurdles, and the 4×100 relay team finished third. In field events, Clive Nye and PJ Nixon scored in the shot put, with Nye also placing fourth in the javelin

April 3 at Trojan Twilight Invitational

FHHS track and field had another strong showing April 3 at the Trojan Twilight Invitational in Meridian. Boys standout Ben Baisch placed second in the 400 meters with a personal-best 53.40 seconds, and the 4×400 relay team also finished second. Channing Kleine and distance runners posted solid times, while field competitors Clive Nye, PJ Nixon, Finn Graham, and Grayson Matthews recorded notable performances. On the girls’ side, Stella Carli won the 200 meters, with Georgia VanderYacht placing seventh.