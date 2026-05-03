EDC relaunches economic survey to assess business, workforce needs

Submitted by the Economic Development Council.

The Economic Development Council, a nonprofit organization, has relaunched its periodic survey to assess business and workforce needs in San Juan County. Responses to the survey are confidential and will be anonymized, aggregated and used to determine programs and resources intended to help the EDC understand the economic landscape of our region’s economic impacts.

Community insights are crucial to help the EDC understand the health of the local economy. Business owners, managers and worker feedback will help the EDC to identify key challenges and opportunities facing our community. By participating in this survey, respondents will contribute directly to shaping initiatives aimed at addressing these issues.

Business owners, managers and workers are urged to respond to the survey at https://sanjuansedc.org/survey. For more information, please email liam@sanjuansedc.org.

The EDC thanks the Washington State Microenterprise Association for its statewide grant catalyzing this survey, and San Juan County, the Town of Friday Harbor, the Port of Friday Harbor and the Washington State Department of Commerce for their support of this survey.