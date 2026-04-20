Hospital District No. 1 board meeting April 22

Submitted by the San Juan County Public Hospital District No. 1

The upcoming regular board meeting of the San Juan County Public Hospital District No. 1 will be on Wednesday, April 26, at 3 p.m. There will be a Work Session from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m, with the Regular Board Meeting at 4 p.m. Documents for the meeting can be found at Meetings 2026 as they become available.

The meeting will be held in person at the PHD administrative offices: 535 Market Street, Suite E, Friday Harbor, WA 98250.

There will also be an online and remote component using the Teams platform.

To join the meeting remotely:

Call 509-473-0276 and enter 827 728 884# or

Join the meeting on your computer or mobile device using the Teams mobile app – Click here to join the meeting. If you join using Teams, we kindly ask that you mute your microphone and video unless you are addressing the Commissioners during Audience Participation.

Please note that the agenda can be changed up to 24 hours before the meeting. Any changes will be posted to our website.

Please Note: If you wish to change your email or information above or be removed from this mailing list altogether, please email office@sjcphd1.org.

The agenda is as follows:

• April 22, 2026, Regular Board Meeting Agenda

• March 25, 2026, Regular Board Meeting Minutes

• Village at the Harbor / SJCPHD #1 Warrant and Payroll Approval (March 2026)

• San Juan Island EMS Warrant and Payroll Approval (March 2026)

Audience participation (20-minute limit total; comments maximum three minutes per person)

Outside reports

• Karl Eastlund, President and CEO, Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho

Staff reports

• Superintendent’s Report

Unfinished business

• Committee Reports

• Strategic Planning

New business

• Res 26-623 Creation of new Credit Card Accounts

• Authorization of Ambulance Purchase

Audience participation (15-minute limit total; comments maximum three minutes per person)

Commissioner comments and adjournment