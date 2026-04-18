Due April 30: Real and personal property taxes

Submitted by San Juan County.

The first half of property taxes and personal property taxes are due and payable to the San Juan County Treasurer on or before April 30. Find information regarding the 2026 tax season on the San Juan County Treasurer’s website: http://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/314/Treasurer.

Payments received in person, via our secure payment box, online or postmarked after the April 30 deadline, are automatically charged interest on outstanding balances. Please plan ahead to avoid interest charges.

How to pay your property taxes

Pay taxes online via the payment portal. This option allows you to pay for multiple properties at once (while avoiding multiple transaction fees!), receive an instant receipt and create an account to make future transactions even easier. Visit the portal here: https://www.paydici.com/san-juan-county-treasurer-wa/search/property-tax-group.

Mailed payments

• Via postal mail: P.O. Box 639, Friday Harbor, WA 98250-0639.

• Via UPS/FedEx: 350 Court St., First Floor; Friday Harbor, WA 98250.

Pay by check via the secure drop box located at the courthouse entrance on Second Street (sheriff’s side).

Unsure what your property tax balance is or if you’ve already paid?

Use the San Juan County property search feature by going to the parcel search page. You can view amounts due for 2026 and prior years, if applicable. You may also contact our office with questions or concerns by phone, 360-378-2171, or email at treasurer@sanjuancountywa.gov. We are available Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.