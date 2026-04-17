SJC sheriff’s log

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls.

April 8

• An Orcas Island deputy and Orcas Island Fire & Rescue responded to a medical emergency in the Olga area. The deputy learned that a citizen was experiencing a mental health crisis. The citizen was flown off island to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a weapons noise on Shaw Island. The deputy conducted several interviews and was unable to determine where the noise of the weapons originated. The Sheriff’s Office would like everyone to be mindful of firearm safety and the San Juan County Ordinance.

• A deputy on Orcas Island received a possible protection order violation. After the investigation, the deputy determined there was insufficient evidence to believe a crime had been committed. The deputy documented the incident in a report.

April 9

• An Orcas Island deputy and Orcas Island Fire & Rescue responded to an accident near Eastsound. The deputy learned that the driver did not have sufficient lighting from the vehicle and attempted to drive on the shoulder of the road not seeing the ditch where the vehicle became disabled.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a fraud incident that occurred in the Seattle area. The deputy learned that the citizen incurred a financial loss. There are no suspects currently. The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind you that phishing scams utilize the user to click on links.

• An Orcas Island deputy responded to a parking problem on Main Street, Eastsound. The deputy observed a rental vehicle parked in the roadway with no driver to be found. The vehicle was towed from the roadway, and the incident was documented.

• Lopez deputies responded to a domestic disturbance. An individual was arrested for domestic violence assault, malicious mischief, minor in possession of alcohol and possession of fraudulent identification.

April 10

• A San Juan deputy responded to a hit-and-run collision with property damage. A group of mailboxes appeared to have been damaged by a vehicle. No suspect was identified.

• A San Juan deputy received a report of found property located on a sidewalk. A child’s wallet was entered into evidence as found property.

• A deputy on Orcas Island received an animal-at-large complaint. This was the first reported incident with the dog owner. They were contacted, provided a copy of the dog ordinances and given a verbal warning.

• A San Juan deputy stopped a vehicle for driving without taillights. The driver was arrested for DUI.

• A San Juan deputy responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision. An investigation revealed the collision was deliberate. The suspect was arrested and booked into jail for malicious mischief in the first degree and hit-and-run.

April 11

• A driver was stopped for speeding. The driver was issued an infraction for speeding 62 mph in a 45 mph zone.

• A driver was stopped for speeding. The driver was issued an infraction for speeding 39 mph in a 25 mph zone.

• A driver was stopped for failing to use their turn signal, expired vehicle registration and driving straight through the roundabout. The driver was issued an infraction for no turn signal and expired registration for over two months.

• San Juan deputies responded to a report of shoplifting. Surveillance was captured of the suspect, and deputies later located them. The stolen items were seized, and the suspect was charged with theft in the third degree.

• A Lopez deputy stopped a vehicle on Center Road. The driver was issued an infraction for speed, traveling 50 mph in a 35 mph zone and a warning for expired registration.

• A deputy on Orcas Island responded to a civil call regarding a boat. The deputy contacted all parties involved, and the incident was documented.

April 12

• San Juan deputies responded to a report of a domestic. An individual was arrested for out-of-county warrants and was booked into jail.

April 13

• Orcas deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision in the 2800 block of Enchanted Forest Road. The driver, an adult female, was pronounced deceased on scene. A child was airlifted for treatment.

• An Orcas Island deputy was dispatched to a fraud call. The incident was documented.

April 14

• A San Juan deputy responded to Decatur Island for a death investigation. The coroner was contacted, and the deceased was turned over to Evan’s Funeral Home.

• A deputy on San Juan Island spoke with individuals after receiving a report from Child Protective Services. A report was completed.

• A deputy on Orcas Island received a request to trespass a person from a business. A trespass warning letter was drafted.

• A deputy on Orcas Island received a request to trespass a person from a business. A trespass warning letter was drafted.