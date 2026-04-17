San Juan County launches new program to support islanders in recovery

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County is launching a new pilot program designed to provide direct financial support to islanders engaged in active treatment for or recovery from opioid use disorder. The Opioid Addiction Recovery Support program helps cover essential living expenses for up to 90 days, including assistance with securing stable housing. Funding for OARS comes from the opioid settlement funds allocated to San Juan County.

“We are using funding from the pharmaceutical company settlements to help the people most affected by the epidemic,” said Richard Uri, behavioral health program specialist.

This two-year pilot program offers practical and flexible support to islanders at any stage of opioid treatment and recovery. Assistance can extend to kinship caregivers, like grandparents caring for children while a parent is in active and monitored recovery. OARS also provides intensive oversight and case management to ensure participants receive wrap-around and responsive support.

“This program is meant to be a gateway back into the community by supporting not just basic needs, but positive family engagement,” said Uri. “Our goal is to support victims of the opioid crisis and families with dignity and compassion, providing more than just the bare minimum to get by.”

OARS was developed from community feedback and the recognized need for financial stability during recovery. By easing immediate financial pressures, OARS allows participants to focus on their health and long-term well-being. While everyone’s recovery journey is unique, OARS emphasizes both concrete assistance and ongoing support to help islanders build stability and strengthen community connections.

The Opioid Settlement Committee has designated three local organizations to administer the program: Joyce L. Sobel Family Resource Center, Orcas Community Resource Center and Compass Health.

For more information or to learn how to access services, please contact a provider near you.

San Juan County is one of 125 local jurisdictions that are recipients of Opioid Distributor Settlement Funds within Washington state. An Opioid Settlement Project has been established within the County across Law and Justice, Health & Community Services, and other interested departments to develop a Request for Proposal process. Learn more about the Opioid Remediation Plan at https://sanjuancountywa.gov/2014/Opioid-Remediation-Plan.

If you or someone you care about is struggling with opioid misuse, help is available!

Anyone struggling with opioid misuse may need treatment for Substance Use Disorder. SUD occurs when someone’s use of alcohol or drugs leads to health issues or problems at work, school or home. People who get treatment for SUD can overcome the effects of their addiction. Whether you’re looking for yourself or someone you care about, you can find SUD treatment locally. Visit https://www.sanjuancountywa.gov/861/Behavioral-Health-Programs for more information about local resources.