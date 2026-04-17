San Juan Island EMS chief transition

Submitted by San Juan County Hospital District No. 1.

Effective April 6, Nathan Butler stepped down as chief administrator of San Juan Island EMS, with command transferred to Interim Chief T. J. Bishop, formerly assistant chief. Butler will continue serving as superintendent of San Juan County Public Hospital District No. 1.

For much of the past six years, Butler served simultaneously as both superintendent of the District and chief of San Juan Island EMS. District leaders said the transition reflects the continued growth and increasing complexity of the organization, making it no longer practical for one person to hold both roles on a long-term basis.

“When I took over leadership of the public hospital district in 2020, EMS was essentially the only operation we directly managed,” Butler said. “Since then, the District has grown tremendously. In 2022, we added Village at the Harbor, and in 2024, we launched Village at Home. We also have additional projects ahead as we work to deliver high-quality healthcare for our community.”

Although stepping away from the chief role, Butler will remain actively connected to EMS operations. In addition to continuing as superintendent, he expects to continue taking some command rotations and responding as an EMT when practical.

“This is not an easy transition for me personally,” Butler said. “Serving as Chief of San Juan Island EMS has been one of the greatest privileges of my professional life. I care deeply about this agency, our staff and volunteers, and the community we serve. I am proud of what we have built together, and I remain fully committed to the success of San Juan Island EMS.”

Under the new structure, Bishop will serve as interim chief administrator, while Capt. Robin DeLaZerda will help lead day-to-day operations and support staff as administrative captain. District leadership said the arrangement is intended to provide continuity and stability while supporting the agency’s continued development.

“I have great confidence in their leadership,” Butler said. “I believe this structure will provide continuity, stability, and room for the agency to keep moving forward.”

As superintendent, Butler will continue to support San Juan Island EMS while overseeing the District’s broader operations and long-term strategic direction.

“My role is changing, but my commitment is not,” Butler said. “I will continue to support San Juan Island EMS, oversee the broader District, and help ensure that all parts of our organization are positioned for long-term success.”