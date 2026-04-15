Spring 2026 Great Islands Clean-Up: Our power, our planet

Submitted by San Juan County.

When islanders work together, small actions add up to a big impact. This spring, the community is invited to take part in the 2026 Spring Great Islands Clean-Up on Saturday, April 18. Each year, hundreds of volunteers come together to care for the places we love. Every piece of litter removed helps keep plastics out of local waterways, protects wildlife and keeps shorelines healthy for future generations.

“The health of the Salish Sea depends on all of us,” says Katie Johnson, marine project coordinator for San Juan County. “When our community shows up, we can make a real difference. Every volunteer and every piece of trash collected helps protect the wildlife, waters, and shorelines that define life in the San Juan Islands.”

During this event, participants of all ages can sign up to collect trash on a designated beach or road and then bring their collected trash to the central meeting spot to be counted.

On San Juan Island, meet at 10 a.m. at the San Juan Island Brewing Co. parking lot (410 A St., Friday Harbor) to pick up collection equipment and receive beach and roadway assignments. Coffee and goodies will be provided by Lautenbach Recycling to fuel your efforts (bring your own coffee cup, please)!

Join the after party from 1:30-4 p.m. at San Juan Island Brewing Co. with music by DJ Miked Up Productions, food for purchase from Molino San Juan, drink tickets and raffle prizes for clean-up participants, and the Stewardship Network’s Good Steward Awards.

For more information, visit plasticfreesalishsea.org/events. Share your clean-up adventures on social media using #GICU2026 or send them to katiej@sanjuancountywa.gov.

The Great Islands Clean-Up is coordinated by the San Juan County Department of Environmental Stewardship’s Solid Waste Program in partnership with Orcas Recycling Services, Lautenbach Recycling, Lopez Solid Waste Disposal District, San Juan Sanitation, Friends of the San Juans, the Stewardship Network of the San Juans and many local volunteers, businesses and service groups. Funding support is provided by the Washington Department of Ecology’s Community Litter Cleanup Program.

Join your neighbors this spring — because when we come together, we have the power to care for our planet..