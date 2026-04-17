FHHS student named regional art show finalist

Submitted by the San Juan Island School District.

Congratulations to Friday Harbor High School art student Kristina Girvan, one of 15 students selected as winners in the Regional High School Art Show. Her exceptional ceramic sculpture of an octopus, titled Octavius, will represent NWESD 189, a region encompassing five counties and 35 school districts, serving approximately 16% of Washington state’s K-12 public school students.

Regional winners from Washington’s other eight districts will advance to compete in the 2026 OSPI Superintendent’s Art Show in Olympia, the largest student art competition in the state. The event will take place at 3 p.m. on May 19 and will be streamed live at youtube.com/waOSPI.

Jennifer Longchamps, administrative assistant for NWESD 189, shared: “I would like to extend a huge congratulations from the NWESD High School Art Show for your winning art piece titled Octavius. Out of 154 entries, you are one of our regional finalists.”

Friday Harbor High School art instructor Andrew Anderson added, “Kristina is a talented, hardworking young artist who deserves recognition. I am impressed by her willingness to take on challenges and discover creative solutions. I wish her the best in Olympia.”