Explore the labs during the UW Marine Labs Open House

Submitted by the UW Friday Harbor Laboratories.

UW – Friday Harbor Laboratories enthusiastically invites San Juan County residents and guests to the annual FHL Open House on Saturday, May 2. The FHL Open House is a splendid opportunity to meet scientists, staff and students and to explore the research and teaching facilities. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday Harbor Laboratories will be open for self-guided tours.

Scientists and students will highlight their research and answer questions about studies of local waters and marine life. The research ranges in scale from molecular to global, from cellular to ecosystem level. Organisms range in complexity from the simplest sponges to complex mollusks, other invertebrates and fish.

A scuba diving demonstration will be at noon on the dock. This year, talks will be at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. in the Lecture Hall. Observe sea star feedings at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Exhibits are kid-friendly, so bring the entire family for a day of learning and fun (please leave pets at home). Live music on the deck from Kubatana Marimba. Green Beat Kitchen will provide lunch and other yummy treats available for purchase.