Steeplechase returns to Friday Harbor April 24

Alchemy Art Center presents Steeplechase, a contontemporary Celtic band from Bellingham, Washington.

The concert is on Friday, April 24, at the Grange. The doors open at 7 p.m, music begins at 7:30 p.m. Suggested Donation is $15-$20

Steeplechase brings a captivating voice to contemporary Celtic music through a blend of traditional repertoire, inventive arrangements, and road-honed performance. At the core of this ensemble is Hanz Araki, a Juno award-winning and Grammy-nominated flautist & vocalist whose three decades of musical exploration across Irish, Scottish, Japanese, and American folk traditions inform the band’s distinctive sound. Raised in a Japanese-Irish household and carrying forward a centuries-old shakuhachi lineage, Araki’s musical depth and mastery is heralded as “…pure exhilaration for the ears” by Folkwords.

In Steeplechase, Hanz is joined by three of the Pacific Northwest’s most captivating purveyors of Celtic music: Sam Vogt on Guitar and whistles, David Lofgren on Bodhrán (the Irish frame drum), and Zach Bauman on Irish Bouzouki. As frequent collaborators, these three have been honing their compelling and dynamic approach to the tradition for nearly two decades, working with some of the region’s most notable players, including Giants’ Causeway (Cayley Schmid), Gallowglass, Jocelyn Pettit, Elias Alexander, and more.

Collectively, Steeplechase offers audiences an immersive journey through tradition and expression, ideal for festival stages, concert series, and traditional music showcases seeking both authenticity and stage-ready energy.

Visit https://steeplechase.band/ for more about the band.