‘Coffee with Kari’ offers islanders time with Council member Kari McVeigh on San Juan

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Submitted by San Juan County.

District 1 Council representative Kari McVeigh is hosting another ‘Coffee With Kari’ event this spring — an opportunity to ask questions, hear the latest County news and chat about what matters to locals.

McVeigh hosted these open-house style meetings last year and is continuing the tradition into 2026. The second ‘Coffee with Kari’ of the year will take place on San Juan Island on May 9 from 11-12:30 a.m. at the Luminous Gallery in Friday Harbor.

“I’m excited to continue meeting with islanders to hear what matters most to you,” said McVeigh.

Light refreshments will be served, so drop in, mingle and engage with your community!