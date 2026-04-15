OPALCO Annual Member Festival: May 8 at 3 p.m., Lopez Island | Member appreciation event celebrating local power

Submitted by the Orcas Power & Light Cooperative.

Get ready for the OPALCO Annual Member Festival on May 8 at 3 p.m., when Lopez Center for Community and the Arts will be transformed into a hub of fun, freebies and festivities for the whole family.

From swag giveaways to an electric vehicle show and informational booths, there’s something for everyone at this co-op member appreciation event. OPALCO’s line crew will host safety demos and games, showing how they keep our community powered up and safe. Kids can get their own lineworker hard hat, check out a bucket truck and play in a bouncy house.

The barbecue will be fired up with hot dogs and hamburgers. Get up close and personal with the latest in electric vehicle technology, including the newest models from mainland EV dealers. Check out the latest in home electric tools and talk with home efficiency experts about ductless heat pumps and heat pump water heaters.

Meet the board! Co-op leadership will be on hand to answer questions about local renewable energy — and all things OPALCO. The whole OPALCO team will be at the event to chat about topics from billing questions to the engineering of the electrical grid.

Feeling lucky? Don’t miss out on our incredible raffle, where you could walk away with fantastic, valuable and useful electric prizes that will leave you buzzing with excitement! Prizes include electric lawn tools, shop-vacs, cordless vacuums, kitchen tools and coolers! Stop by the welcome booth to get your bag of goodies and a schedule of events for the day.

The business portion of the Annual Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 7 at 8:30 a.m. on Zoom. Board election results will be announced, and the minutes from 2025 will be approved. Register for the annual business meeting at www.opalco.com/events.

The election closes on May 4 at 10 a.m. Ballots must be submitted online or by mail to SBS; no ballots can be accepted at OPALCO offices.

Members who cast their ballot are eligible for prizes, as well as those who attend the festival on May 8. Questions? Contact communications@opalco.com.