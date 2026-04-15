Furthering a legacy

Approximately 30 years ago, Dan Mayes and Helen Machin-Smith had a dream — bringing quality theater, particularly Shakespeare, to the island. They turned their backyard into a theater and invited islanders to the stage, and began a non-profit, Island Stage Left. In those early years, islanders gathered hours early, each August, bringing blankets and picnic items while they waited in anticipation to watch Shakespeare under the stars.

The couple is opening a new chapter in their lives, returning to Machin-Smith’s native land of England. As a result, the nonprofit needed to be dissolved. Under Washington law, when a nonprofit dissolves, the board of directors donates the funds to another, or other registered nonprofits. The nonprofit(s) must be approved by the attorney general. After much discussion and getting the list approved, Island Stage Left is donating its funds to Island Literary Verse Collective, the Public Schools Foundation, the Library’s Art Committee, Salish Sea Early Music Festival and Alchemy Art Center.

Helen Machin-Smith explained, “We particularly wanted to focus of small art groups that have not been historically well funded and Arts Alchemy, which was a particular focus of mine as they are young, energetic, full of talent and creativity and catering to just about anyone. We also understand that they are developing a performance space in the new building and need a hefty chunk to get that set up!” Performing spaces are precious on the island and prohibitively expensive for and unavailable or small groups, like ISL, she continued. “Since the Fairgrounds upgraded their old space and designated it t for more corporate endeavors, the rent increased and availability for any extended period of time is no longer possible. Donating to the development of a more performance-friendly space seemed a great use of the generosity ISL’s donors have shown.”

Longtime Stage Left Board member Karen Vedder commented that “Helen’s devotion to bring professional theatre to the San Juan Islands was unshakable. Her perspective was that the funds should go toward all kinds of arts, bringing in that kind of quality.”

IVLC Executive Director Danny Sherrod told the Journal, “We are deeply honored and grateful to receive this generous gift. While we mourn the closing of Island Stage Left (especially the pure magic of Shakespeare Under the Stars), we carry forward a shared commitment to vibrant, accessible arts in our community. We’re proud to help continue that legacy by bringing compelling, high-quality poetry and storytelling to the islands.”

For Island Verse, the timing of the funding was, in Sherrod’s words, cosmic, as they are stepping into a new phase of growth and expanded programming. “This gift arrived at exactly the right moment, and we’re deeply moved by the trust it represents,” he said, “and the group is over the moon with gratitude and joy.”

In line with Machin-Smith and Maye’s legacy of bringing professional, quality arts to the island, Island Verse will be using the funds toward expanding its programming throughout the islands. “We’re excited to bring writing workshops, open mics, and Guest Author showcases to more islands, increasing access for our rural communities,” Sherrod told the Journal. “At the heart of this work is our commitment to building an interconnected, all-island community through poetry and storytelling while continuing to bring world-class artists to our shores.”

Islanders can look forward to a Youth & Adult Poet Laureate program, and the group is also preparing to publish its first books by island writers in collaboration with Write Bloody Publishing and Alchemy Arts Center. Coming up quickly is Island Verse’s Our Guest Author & Workshop Series on April 18, with Buddy Wakefield, and on May 23, Rena Priest of the Lhaq’temish (Lummi) Nation and former Washington State Poet Laureate will be making an appearance. “We would love to see the house full,” Sherrod said.

San Juan Island Public Schools Foundation President Floyd Bourne expressed similar gratitude toward ISL and assured that the funds, as stipulated, will be used to hire actors and directors working in professional theater to teach the skills of acting and directing to high school students at Friday Harbor High School. “We’re not exactly sure what that will look like yet, but the High School Drama Teacher, Lindsay Saarie, will know exactly how to make the best use for our students,” Bourne said, adding that Island Stage Left’s mission to bring professional theater to the islands has touched many and enhanced islanders’ lives immeasurably. “This magical creation Helen and Dan built will not be forgotten and never replaced. As someone who dabbles in the dramatic arts, I have the utmost respect and thanks for their inspired work.”

Without a budget, the long-standing all-volunteer Library Art Committee has hung five shows a year with themes varying from life with animals and pets; bridges, barns and buildings; art quilts; travel the world; to in the style of great artists.

From abstracts or representational pieces, done by all ages and all walks of life, “the library showcases the awe-inspiring range of talent on our island. Some non-commercial artists have an opportunity to exhibit their creations, to our benefit,” committee member Diane Martindale explained. “The Stillpoint School students offer an abundance of creations that can be viewed in the Children’s Area. Joining the library show for the first time is the art of five students from Hope Harbor Children’s Center. The exuberant art is created by students as young as five years old.”

The next show begins on June 20, featuring the theme of “In My Backyard.” For those looking to submit, art does not have to be of their own making; it can be art from their home, office or storage.

The ISL funding is the first time the committee has had a budget of its own. “We are very excited about this gift! All of us know the library walls have many holes and marks on the walls due to years of hanging art, despite our best efforts to not make more holes,” Martindale said. The committee has had a long-standing dream for a hanging system with rods or cables rather than nails for framed pieces, with varying lengths to accommodate an array of art sizes. The funding will go toward purchasing such a system.

Of Machin-Smith and Mayes, Martindale says, “Our island has lost a vibrant and well-loved arts venue in the closing of Stage Left. Helen and Dan will be missed greatly. The donation to support the art endeavors at the library has been a delightful surprise, and we are grateful. Thank you. Dan and Helen will have, hopefully, many fond memories to treasure from their life and work here. We wish them the best possible transition to England and a warm reception there.”

While Jeffrey Cohan, founder and executive director of the Salish Sea Early Music Festival, also expressed gratitude to ISL and Mayes and Machin-Smith.

“This is a refreshingly new and wonderful surprise for us. The fact that these funds are transferred from such a rich artistic endeavor that plays a role somewhat similar to the one we aspire to on San Juan Island is particularly exciting,” said Cohan. “This excitement and our gratitude will be shared with our audiences who benefit the most from this gift in our programs throughout.”

Without administrative expenses, 100% of this gift will benefit each of the Salish Sea Early Music Festival’s talented artists over the next three or four seasons, Cohan said. When asked what the funds will go toward: “Helping to inspire these musicians to return each year to their enthusiastic audience … and providing us with greater flexibility in terms of programming. Island Stage Left’s legacy will continue to resonate in the community through our future programming through many years, and will be acknowledged in all of our programs around the Salish Sea.”

Alchemy Art Center is located not far from Island Stage Left. Co-founder and Director Maria Michaelson told the Journal, “They have been such good neighbors. We have worked together to make Wold Road a creative corridor on the island.”

Of the donation, Michaelson said, “We have so much gratitude, it was unexpected and humbling. Their donors gave [their donation] with trust, and we are excited to carry on with their legacy. Living up to their professional standards will be hard, but we are excited to try!”

Like Island Verse, the funds could not have come at a better time, as they are in the middle of transforming the former lavender farm. “The funds will go toward a multi-purpose creative space where we can host small events and performances,” Michaelson said.

Alchemy had originally reached out to Machin-Smith and Mayes because Island Stage Left had been having difficulty finding a home for off-season performances. “Then I learned more about what we can and can’t do with a conditional use permit,” Michaelson said, and then Mayes and Machin-Smith announced their decision to move. While she is excited for them, she will miss them greatly.

“I admire them and their mission of bringing professional arts to the island. I see their mission as a role model,” Michaelson said. “They are leaving a legacy, and it’s up to us to carry it through.”

Each of the organizations could still use island support. Both Alchemy and Island Verse are part of the Community Cares Campaign. To find more information, visit https://sjicf.org/. With education funding facing cuts adt state and federal levels, the Public Schools Foundation is anticipating increased needs. Visit https://www.sjpsf.org/ to learn more.

For the Salish Sea Early Music Festival and the library’s Art Committee, simply attend and enjoy. “We want staff and visitors to enjoy the fascinating art brought in for the pleasure of the community. Spread the word about the shows so more can relish the library experience. Any financial support of the library and or The Art Committee would be greatly appreciated.” Martindale said.

“Helen and Dan have left a huge imprint on San Juan Theatre,” Vedder said. “But it has been really exciting and gratifying to give out money. Our hope is that these organizations will be able to pursue things they would not ordinarily be able to pursue.”