SJICF scholarship applications now open!

Submitted by The San Juan Island Community Foundation

The San Juan Island Community Foundation is pleased to announce applications are now open for its 2026 scholarship program, supporting local students in their pursuit of higher education and career training.

Graduating seniors, current college students, and adult learners residing on San Juan Island are encouraged to apply. Scholarships are available for a wide range of educational paths, including four-year colleges, community colleges, trade schools, and vocational programs.

The deadline to submit completed applications for most scholarships is Wednesday, April 22. Students who were awarded an Inskeep Legacy Scholarship for the 2025-2026 academic year must complete the re-application form by Monday, June 1.

Some scholarship opportunities may have additional requirements or slightly different timelines, and applicants are encouraged to review all criteria carefully. Visit sjicf.org/students for more information.

Each year, SJICF awards hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships, helping to expand access to education and strengthen the future workforce of San Juan Island and surrounding communities. Since the inception of its scholarship program, nearly $3 million has been awarded to local students.

“Investing in people is one of the most meaningful ways we can support the long-term vitality of our community,” said Amy Saxe-Eyler, CEO of SJICF. “Supporting educational opportunities for all islanders has been a priority for SJICF since the beginning. We encourage all eligible residents to take advantage of this opportunity, whether they are a graduating senior or an adult learner interested in a new career path or degree program.”

Applicants can access the online application portal, review eligibility requirements, and find detailed instructions by visiting sjicf.org/students.