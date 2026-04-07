Grow Your Own Food – Free hands-on gardening series launches this spring

Submitted by the Master Gardeners.

Community members interested in growing their own vegetables this spring are invited to register for Grow Your Own Food – A Hands-On Gardening Series, a free, four‑part lunchtime program designed to help new gardeners gain practical, ready-to-use skills. Hosted by Washington State University San Juan County Extension Master Gardeners, the series will feature live demonstrations, step‑by‑step instruction and opportunities for participant questions.

With the spring planting season approaching, the series offers an accessible entry point for anyone hoping to cultivate fresh, homegrown produce — no gardening experience required.

Event details

Thursdays — April 16, April 23, April 30 and May 7, noon to 1 p.m. Interactive, hands-on instruction led by certified WSU Extension Master Gardeners located in Friday Harbor.

Participants will learn essential skills for building a successful vegetable garden, including soil preparation, plant and seed selection, planting techniques, watering strategies and basic pest management. Each session is designed to offer clear, actionable guidance that attendees can apply immediately, whether working in a backyard garden or a small container space.

“Whether you have a large garden plot or just a sunny patio, anyone can grow fresh food with a little knowledge and support,” said Caitie Blethen, Master Gardener program coordinator. “We’re excited to help people gain confidence and enjoy the rewarding experience of growing their own produce.”

Program support

This program is supported in part by San Juan County Health & Community Services through its nutrition education initiative, which aims to expand community access to healthy, fresh foods.

Accessibility

WSU Extension is committed to making our programs accessible. To request reasonable accommodations to participate, please contact the Master Gardener Program at 360-378‑4414. Requests should be made two weeks prior to the first class.

Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. This program is held in Friday Harbor.

To register, visit https://forms.office.com/g/UT4PTkp9u8.

For additional information, please contact the Master Gardener Program at 360-378‑4414.