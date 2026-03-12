Be kind, be peaceful and spread love | Letter

To the San Juan Island Community,

I have always been comforted by the way our island family comes together when someone is in need – whether due ot health struggles, financial hardship, or food insecurity. Again and again, our community has shown its willingness to create a safety net so no one is left alone.

Recently, however, I learned that some members of our community have been threatened, had a brick thrown through a car window, hateful names shouted in public, and even being spat at. Hearing this shocked and saddened me; it also brought up anger!

This is not the San Juan Island I have known.

Why should anyone be afraid to simply live their best lives openly and peacefully in a place that we have chosen because it felt accepting and compassionate?

I know that the spirit of the island is stronger than these actions. I believe our community can return to the caring place that so many of us have cherished.

Let’s remember who we are!

Be kind!

Be peaceful!

Spread love!

Joellen Van Camp,

San Juan Island