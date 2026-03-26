Concerns over synthetic food dyes | Letter

Recently, the FDA has considered some regulations on synthetic food dyes in the US that have been linked to many negative side effects including “hyperactivity and behavioral changes, like irritability and depressions” (Cleveland Clinic, 2025). Many of these synthetic food dyes are known carcinogens that are in many of the most common foods in stores, from M&Ms to even brands of pickles.

These regulations are taking place towards the end of the year and the beginning of 2027, and I urge you to consider looking at the labels of these products for the health of your children and families. Synthetic food dyes are just the start. Processed foods and big brands cutting costs at the expense of Americans’ health is the real issue, but I believe if we start to regulate these ultra-processed foods, we can begin to improve the diet of Americans and address the underlying issues of health in America.

Henry Oswald

San Juan Island