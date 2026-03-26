Grover Street safety issues | Letter

Residents of San Juan,

Let’s address the safety issues regarding Grover Street!

I live on Grover Street, and I have noticed some serious safety issues. This road has no accessible and consistent walkways. The designated walking space is often impossible for kids to get through. Cars are pushed against it, making kids walk behind the cars, and at least half of the cars are stuck out into the road, meaning you have to walk in the road to get around them. The other side of the street isn’t much better.

This issue was primarily caused by a stretch of about 450 ft of road built on elementary school property. You can see this by going to the “maps” section of Town of Friday Harbor’s website, which shows that the road is supposed to be straight against the other lot across the street. This took land that could have been used for a safe and functioning parking lot with enough room for safe walking paths if not full sidewalks.

While this goal may seem difficult to accomplish, it is necessary, and the only way it may be accomplished is with your help! If this is an issue that you feel strongly about you can email or write a letter to Colin Huntimer, the director of the Public Works Department, at colinh@sanjuanco.com, with your concerns, or attend a town council meeting to voice them directly.

Sailor Boreen

San Juan Island