Get in the know about voting | Letter

In the United States, youth voting participation is significantly lower than that of older generations. Many people blame this issue on a lack of caring in the younger generations, but the reality is that many young people face real barriers that make participating in elections difficult.

One of the major issues is the lack of a practical education in civics classes, while students may learn about governments, they are rarely if ever taught how to register to vote, independently research candidates, or even how to cast a ballot. Without this knowledge voting for the first time seems like a daunting task, and many young voters feel unprepared to participate.

There are also many logistical challenges that prevent youth from voting. Complicated registration processes, strange identification processes, and states like Texas, Arizona, and New Hampshire that have restricted access to polling stations for college students are all challenges that discourage youth and especially students from voting.

If the United States wants stronger democracy and higher voting participation, it must make voting more accessible to the youth of America. Young voters deserve to have their voices heard and by ensuring that young people receive the education and resources that they need to vote we will reinforce that message.

Katherine Tetrick

San Juan Island