In support of public safety

I am writing to express my strong support for voting YES on the levy lid lift that will be on the April 28 special election ballot. As the former Sheriff of San Juan County for 24 years, I have witnessed firsthand the vital role our law enforcement officials and staff play in keeping our community safe.

Public safety is a basic component of any community that cares about its residents. We all need safe streets, quick emergency responses, and compassionate crisis support. These are essential elements of our everyday lives that allow us to thrive as a community. When we have safe communities, we attract businesses, foster tourism, and enhance the overall quality of life for everyone.

Without this additional funding, a projected shortfall in the general budget would force cuts to critical services. The revenue generated by this levy will not fund new programs but will preserve the critical services already being provided every day by our law enforcement officials. This measure will also fund crucial county services such as mandated public defense for those who can’t afford an attorney; an essential element of “justice for all.”

For an estimated cost of just $22 more per month paid by the average homeowner, we can ensure that our sheriff and prosecuting attorney have the resources they need to continue serving us effectively.

I urge you to join me in voting YES on April 28 th for the San Juan County levy lid lift.

Sincerely,

Bill Cumming

Former San Juan County Sheriff