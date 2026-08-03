Local Islander Cindy Carter is who we need in Olympia | Letter

Cindy Carter is a San Juan Islander with business, community as well as state leadership experience. Yes, she knows the heartache of ferry cancellations, the requirements of isolation and the economic needs of living in this beautiful place are buffeted by the strengths, the character and the sense of community we share. Cindy recognizes San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom Counties need a unique voice in Olympia as WA State Leg District 40 issues are vast from education needs, transportation needs, environmental protections, agricultural protections, business protections and border concerns. She has lived it and loved it and now wants to serve as our legislative representative in the Washington State Legislature.

Cindy Carter believes in small governmental control and personal freedoms. Her management style in Olympia will strengthen our economy, preserve our beauty and GET OUR FERRY SYSTEM EFFICIENCY UP!

Have you heard the loud sound of moving trucks taking away the successful businesses and jobs out of Washington State? It is simple mismanagement on many levels of Washington State. Democrat dominance has led the state into unfettered debt, low education ratings and high crime ratings. State income tax and crazy high estate taxes discourage anyone from being productive In Washington State. We USED TO BE a state of innovation with Boeing, Amazon, Microsoft and others. Yes, we are pretty, but who will want to live here in 5 years? If you are set on voting Democrat, consider the cost. Democrats have had decades to correct the ship, but our state continues to fail even worse. Your rent, property, grocery and gas prices will continue to rise. Give State Republicans your vote. Look at their goals and values. Compare Idaho economics and educational ratings to Washington.

Cindy Carter knows the management style of productivity in her family and business experience. She is guided by Christian values and will listen to YOUR NEEDS.

Vote for Cindy Noincometax Carter for Washington State Leg District 40 POS 1

Sincerely,

Michelle Loftus

San Juan Island