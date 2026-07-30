Every San Juan County voter has a say in the District 3 Council race

Submitted by the Katherine Bryant Ingman Campaign for San Juan County Council.

As the Aug. 4 primary approaches, Katherine Bryant Ingman’s campaign wants to clear up a common misunderstanding about how San Juan County Council elections work.

Many residents believe they can only vote for the Council candidate running in their district. That’s not the case. While each Council member must live in the district they represent, San Juan County Council seats are elected at-large. Every registered voter in the county votes on every district’s race, regardless of which island they call home.

That means voters on San Juan Island, Orcas Island and the outer islands will also have the District 3 race on their ballot. Once elected, a Council member represents the entire county, not just their home district, so every voter has a genuine stake in the race.

“No matter where you live in San Juan County, you have a voice in who represents our neighbors on the Council,” said Bryant Ingman. “I want every voter to know that their ballot matters in this race, no matter what island they live on.”

Ballots must be postmarked by Aug. 4, Election Day, or deposited in an official ballot drop box by 8 p.m. that evening.