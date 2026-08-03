Was Obama responsible? | Letter

I was thinking today about that White House Correspondents’ Dinner that was held in 2011, in which Barack Obama roasted Donald Trump. Obama made fun of Trump’s loud claims that Obama was not born in the United States. To paraphrase what he said: “The Donald will be happy to know that we can now put to rest the question about where I was born. He can now get back to more important things like whether the moon landing was faked,” and others. Donald sat there listening to this, stone-faced.

Witnesses said that he was seething. As we know, Donald never drops a grudge. SOO, is it possible that Trump tore up the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty with Iran in his first term, then started this war with Iran because he just couldn’t restrain himself, aaand had to get even?

There is no proof that this is what actually happened, but given the fact that he has also revoked several other Obama accomplishments, including the Affordable Health Care Act, there seems to be a distinct possibility that this could have been his motivation. So, now, do you suppose that Barack Obama regrets having made that so famous and apt put-down? Ah, if only he had realized the “Folly” of that joke on the poor little baby Donald.

Detlef Wieck

San Juan