Support for County Council candidate Katherine Bryant Ingman | Letter

Katherine Bryant Ingman has the vision, strength of leadership and proven negotiating skills to take care of business for the people of San Juan County. She has a way of letting you know she is listening and clearly would rather put effort into finding a way to work shoulder to shoulder than waste time going toe to toe. She has a great capacity for absorbing information, a genuine desire to address the current issues facing San Juan County, and the skills set needed to lead people. I admire her practical understanding for what resources are needed to solve complex long-term problems.

During my years on Council I spent a lot of time building networks with other leaders from all over the State and Nation on behalf of San Juan County. County departments depend on tens of millions of dollars annually in grants for road improvements, public health services, climate resilience work, and Sheriff’s training. We need leaders who know how to develop shared vision here at home and out in the wider world. Katherine’s proven ability to build leadership coalitions and do large scale community outreach are powerful assets in a County Council Member.

Another very important attribute in a Council Member is character. The person we elect will be faced with many unforeseen situations and serious decisions. Katherine can be trusted to make thoughtful decisions grounded in the belief that everyone deserves dignity, liberty and a safe and healthy environment. When I look at Katherine, I see the future, and it brings me hope. It is an honor to support Katherine Bryant Ingman with my wholehearted endorsement. Please join me in powering her through this Primary and electing her to the seat for County Council District #3!

Cindy Wolf

SJC Council Member District 2, 2021-2024