Rotary car show is sweeter this year

One of our many winners, John Moalli (left), with Rotarian Steve Bowman (right).

Submitted by the Rotary.

The Rotary Car Show returns for its 18th year on Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at San Juan Vineyard, 3136 Roche Harbor Road. Known for its relaxed, friendly atmosphere and scenic setting, the show welcomes custom, classic, agricultural and alternative-fuel vehicles.

Enjoy live music by local favorite band Barcode, playing classics from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, along with food, vineyard wines, homemade desserts, awards and family fun. Chilly Willy’s Ice Cream truck will make its car show debut this year, making the event even sweeter! Admission is free to the public, with donations welcome. Vehicle entry is $10. More information is available at https://rotaryfoundationsanjuanislands.org/car-show.

Polish your wheels and register your vehicle online, which is preferred, or on event day from 9-10:30 a.m. Visitors can enjoy morning refreshments, explore an eclectic mix of vehicles that celebrate automotive history, innovation, island character and a historic tractor display, then pause for barbecue lunch, live music and perhaps a glass of estate wine from the vineyard. Guests can also vote for the People’s Choice Award; ballots are due by 1:30 p.m.

Judging begins before awards are presented at 2 p.m. Award categories include Alternative Fuel Vehicles, Pre-War Vehicles, American, European, Trucks, Custom/Modified/Hot Rod, Motorcycles, Agricultural Vehicles, Best of Show and People’s Choice. We hope to see you there!

Proceeds benefit the Family Resource Center, 36 Weekends (child nutrition), Polio Plus and the Rotary Foundation of the San Juan Islands.