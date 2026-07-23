More than softball

Islanders will come together Aug. 1 at the Hartman Field to rally around community members facing cancer by playing softball.

“We are excited to share that all eight team spots are officially full! This year’s tournament will bring together players from San Juan and Orcas Islands for what is shaping up to be our biggest event yet. While the team rosters are set,” Ashley Dutton said, “we hope the entire community will come out to cheer everyone on, enjoy the festivities, bid in the silent auction, and help us continue supporting island families facing cancer diagnosis and treatment.”

Play begins at 9 a.m. with four rounds of pool games, followed by two semifinal matchups at 2:20 p.m. and a championship game at 4:30 p.m. Food service opens at 9 a.m. and the beer garden opens at 10 a.m., giving families and fans a full day to gather between innings.

Dutton is one of the three co-founders and board co-chair of Team Heeb. A San Juan Island resident, Dutton’s involvement in Team Heeb is reflective of her passion for bringing people together to support local families facing cancer. Through Team Heeb, she is dedicated to ensuring no island family has to navigate a cancer journey alone.

Sean and Melissa Aylward are also proud board members of Team Heeb. Sean serves as one of three co-founders. As lifelong San Juan Island residents who are now raising their own family here, they are grateful to be part of a community that continually shows up for one another.

Giving back has always been important to the Aylwards. They believe that when a community comes together, it can make a meaningful difference in others’ lives. Whether it’s volunteering, fundraising or simply being there when someone needs support, they are committed to helping local families.

They find the greatest fulfillment in watching the kindness and generosity of this community bring hope and comfort to those who need it. Together, they are honored to be part of Team Heeb SJI and proud to carry forward Katie’s vision that neighbors help neighbors, and nobody fights alone.

Team Heeb was founded in 2024 by Katie Heeb, who received a cancer diagnosis in 2023, and a group of SJI community members who shared a vision of creating a lasting way to support island families facing cancer diagnosis and treatment. In August 2024, Team Heeb officially became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, allowing them to expand their impact and build a sustainable source of support for our community.

In less than two years, Team Heeb has provided more than $120,000 in direct financial assistance to island families facing cancer diagnosis and treatment. The team helps ease the financial burden by assisting with essential expenses such as rent and mortgage payments, utilities, groceries, transportation, medical travel, child care and other critical needs so families can focus on healing.

What makes Team Heeb special is that it is a local organization helping local families. Funds raised through our events and the generosity of our community are reinvested into our mission: providing direct financial assistance to island families facing a cancer diagnosis and treatment. Thanks to the incredible support of our local businesses, sponsors, volunteers and donors, we’ve been able to make a meaningful difference for families when they need it most. The Team Heeb SJI board consists of 11 community members, many of whom are cancer survivors.

Flexibility is key. Every family’s situation is different; the team tailors support to meet their greatest needs. Team Heeb provides direct financial assistance for rent and mortgage payments, utilities, groceries, fuel, medical travel, child care and other unexpected expenses that often accompany a cancer diagnosis and treatment.

It is important to remember that cancer impacts the entire family — not just the person receiving treatment, Team Heeb board members told the Journal. Their goal is to relieve some of the financial stress so families can focus on what matters most: spending time together and healing.

The goal this year is to raise $100,000. The need continues to grow, and with the support of the generous community, there’s hope to help even more island families facing cancer diagnosis and treatment. Every dollar raised strengthens our ability to provide timely financial assistance when families need it most.

For those wanting to step in and help, Dutton explained: “We are incredibly fortunate that our tournament-day volunteer positions are nearly full thanks to an amazing committee and community volunteers.” However, Dutton added, Team Heeb is powered entirely by volunteers throughout the year and is always looking for people interested in helping with fundraising, sponsorships, future events and committee work. “We welcome anyone who wants to be part of our mission.”

If someone isn’t able to help and isn’t available on game day, financial donations are always appreciated, “but there are many other ways to support Team Heeb. Individuals and businesses can become sponsors, donate items or experiences for our silent auction, volunteer throughout the year, or help spread awareness about our mission by sharing our story with friends and family.”

Community support comes in many forms, and every contribution helps to continue serving island families facing a cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The ever-popular Fall and Winter Bingo fundraisers are returning, creating another wonderful opportunity for the community to come together, this time during the winter months, while continuing to support island families facing cancer diagnosis and treatment. Look for details later this year.

At the end of the day, the tournament is about much more than softball. It’s about neighbors showing up for neighbors.

A cancer diagnosis and treatment can change a family’s life overnight, bringing emotional, physical and financial challenges. Team Heeb SJI exists to help ease some of those burdens so families can focus on healing.

“We are incredibly grateful to our sponsors, donors, volunteers, auction donors, players, and everyone who supports this event. The success of Team Heeb is a direct reflection of the generosity and compassion of the San Juan Islands community,” Dutton told the Journal. “ Together, we’re making sure no family has to face a cancer diagnosis and treatment without the support of their community.”

To learn more about Team Heeb, visit https://www.teamheebsji.org.