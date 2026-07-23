Former documentary filmmaker launches equine healing retreats

Islander Judah Hill hugs his new friend Lucy at Gracie’s Farm.

Submitted by Amy Herdy.

Investigative journalist and documentary filmmaker Amy Herdy has spent her career uncovering difficult truths for films including “The Hunting Ground,” “Allen v. Farrow,” “Britney vs. Spears,” “The Bleeding Edge,” “On the Record,” and most recently, Netflix’s “Titan: The OceanGate Disaster.”

Today, her work looks very different.

At Gracie’s Farm on San Juan Island, Herdy has created Horses & Ocean Magic, an equine-assisted wellness program that brings together horses, licensed mental health professionals, meditation and the restorative beauty of island life.

The program was recently featured in Seattle Met’s wellness column in a story by Haley Shapley exploring Herdy’s unexpected journey from award-winning documentary filmmaking to creating a space for healing through horses.

“For years, my work focused on helping tell stories of trauma and resilience,” Herdy said. “Working with horses has shown me another path toward healing—one that’s experiential rather than analytical. Horses don’t judge, they don’t diagnose, and they don’t care about your résumé. They simply invite you to be fully present.”

The farm recently welcomed another reason to celebrate with the birth of a chestnut filly named Lucy, who has quickly become the newest ambassador for the growing herd.

This summer and fall, Horses & Ocean Magic is offering several new programs, including:

Horses & Healing Immersion (Aug. 6-9): A four-day women’s retreat combining equine-assisted therapy, liberty work, meditation, meaningful conversation, time by the sea and optional one-on-one therapeutic sessions.

Keys to Connection (Sept. 11-13): A three-day equine-assisted therapy event focused on connection, reflection and the unique insights horses offer.

Herdy hopes the farm will become a place where both island residents and visitors can slow down, reconnect with themselves and experience the remarkable way horses help people better understand themselves and others.

“I’ve spent much of my career investigating how people are harmed,” Herdy said. “This work is about discovering how people heal.”

For more information about Horses & Ocean Magic, upcoming events or to read the recent Seattle Met feature, visit www.horsesandoceanmagic.com.