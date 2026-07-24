Where did the cake go?

On the float for the Indivisible San Juan Islands in the 4th of July parade, Audrey Stewart decided we needed a giant birthday cake to celebrate the semiquincentennial of our nation.

She had made many cakes over the years, but her challenge now was to build a huge “dummy cake” for the celebration. Getting the boxes together and taping them together was easy, but the “frosting” was not. The paste of flour, sugar and water was a mess and then came the spray paint. Done!

Being in the parade was exciting, fun and energy-filled. Thank you, San Juan Island Chamber of Commerce!

The next day, with the excitement over, Audrey wondered what to do with the cake dummy—she couldn’t just trash it! Posting the cake on Facebook, she was able to donate it to a nonprofit. Its new home is the 4H Baking Club, where the kids can practice cake decorating! Happily, it is going to a good cause; Audrey made a new friend and learned about a volunteering opportunity. The circle of community grows ever wider.

Indivisible San Juan Islands