LWV Observer Corps notes on public meetings

Submitted by the League of Voters Observer Corps, a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed participation in government. The Observer Corps attends and takes notes at government meetings to promote public understanding of public policy and decisions. The notes do not necessarily reflect the views of the League or its members.

San Juan County Council, July 14

Public Access Time: Residents deplored a swastika recently painted on San Juan Island; supported the SJC Public Works Department on Shaw Island; and supported the Environmental Stewardship Department.

The Council heard the Department of Community Development’s recommendations for each of the Annual Docket Requests, submitted by the public in 2026, to amend the Comprehensive Plan. DCD Planner III Sophia Cassam recommended in favor of applications for expansion of commercial uses in the Island Center zoning designation and to improve the Rural Cluster Development designation. The Council postponed discussion of site-specific requests to a later meeting. All docket requests will be referred to the Planning Commission for further consideration.

The Council continued discussions on raising taxes with Tillery Williams, deputy county manager. The Washington state Legislature recently passed laws giving local government options, some without voter approval, to levy a .01% sales tax for criminal justice; a .05% property tax for public health clinics; and property taxes exclusively for veterans’ assistance, mental health and developmental disabilities services. The Council discussed the taxes the Council could raise without voter approval, which led to a discussion of when and how to resubmit a levy lid lift that the public would support.

The Council approved adding home ownership as an occupancy option for the Lee’s Landing 40-unit public housing project at Argyle and Malcom in Friday Harbor, after hearing reports from Paul Fischburg, San Juan Community Home Trust interim director, and Ryan Page, county affordable housing coordinator.

The Council adopted a Courthouse Security Plan after hearing a report from Superior Court Judge Katherine Loring.

Fire District #3 Commissioners’ regular meeting of July 21

Commissioners approved a one-time contribution to Chief Monin’s retirement fund of $15,000, following a positive performance evaluation from the Special Meeting on July 2.

Commissioners passed a resolution updating fiscal and financial policies for the district. The Fire District sent SJ County officials a letter detailing the district’s plan to resume administration of the Burn Permit Program starting this fall. They discussed the burn permit fee structure and agreed to adjust fees when appropriate and partial cost-recovery to encourage public use of the program.

Chief Monin walked commissioners through a Mid-Year Review of Budget, which he described as “healthy.” The district has hired an engineering firm for services on the Stuart Island West building. Changing insurance companies saved the district $25,000. Commissioners exchanged ideas about volunteer benefits, such as a vanity plate subsidy.