Hops on the Rock returns to Eastsound for its 10th anniversary celebration on Nov. 7

Submitted by event organizers.

What began as a small gathering of craft beer enthusiasts and local breweries in 2017 has grown into one of the Pacific Northwest’s most anticipated destination beer festivals.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, Hops on the Rock returns to downtown Eastsound, celebrating its 10th anniversary with an expanded lineup of breweries, wineries, cideries, food vendors and live entertainment.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Orcas Island, this beloved community event brings together some of Washington state’s finest craft beverage producers for a one-of-a-kind island experience. Festival attendees will enjoy unlimited tastings from more than 25 Washington-based breweries, wineries and cideries, along with local culinary offerings and live performances throughout the day.

Previous festivals have featured acclaimed producers such as Structures Brewing, Stemma Brewing and El Sueñito Brewing, alongside many other award-winning craft beverage makers from across the state. The complete list of participating producers will be announced in the months leading up to the event and will be available at www.hopsontherock.com.

“Every year, Hops on the Rock showcases not only the incredible craft beverage industry in Washington but also the unique character and hospitality of Orcas Island,” said the festival committee. “As we celebrate our tenth year, we’re excited to welcome both longtime supporters and first-time visitors for what promises to be our biggest festival yet.”

Tickets are $55 and will be available for purchase online at www.hopsontherock.com. Organizers encourage attendees to purchase early, as the festival has sold out in previous years.

The Hops on the Rock Committee is composed of local business and community leaders, including Tim Coffey (The Lower Tavern), Regan Vaughn (Smokestack Services), Carey Eskridge (Orcas Island Chamber of Commerce), Jacob Linnes (Island Market) and Rick Hughes (Ray’s Pharmacy and Island Life).

The committee shares a common belief: November is one of the best — and most overlooked — times to visit Orcas Island, and enjoying world-class craft beverages is one of the best reasons to do it.

For festival updates, participating producers, lodging information, and ticket sales, visit www.hopsontherock.com.