Civics trivia

Presented by the League of Women Voters.

1. Who did the signers of the Declaration of Independence blame for undermining the rights of the colonies?

a) King George I.

b) King George II.

c) King George III.

2. Which colony had the largest delegation to the Second Continental Congress?

a) New York.

b) Pennsylvania.

c) Virginia.

3. Which wife of a delegate told her husband to “remember the ladies and be more generous and favorable to them than your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the husbands.”

a) Abigail Adams.

b) Martha Washington.

c) Dolly Madison.

Last week’s answers:

1. Which of these presidents died 50 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence? Answer: John Adams and Thomas Jefferson.

2. Which signatory of the Declaration said, “at least Jefferson lives” when he was on his own deathbed? Answer: John Adams.

Which other president died on the Fourth of July? Answer: James Monroe.