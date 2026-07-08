Civics trivia

Presented by the League of Women Voters.

1. Which of these founders did not contribute to the writing of the Declaration of Independence?

1) Benjamin Franklin.

2) George Washington.

3) John Adams.

2. Which founder reportedly said that he signed his name very large so that the king could read his name without spectacles?

1) John Hancock.

2) Benjamin Franklin.

3) Samual Adams.

3. About 200 copies of the original Declaration were printed by John Dunlap. How many of the original copies still remain?

1) 26.

2) 43.

3) 15.

Last week’s answers:

1. How old was Thomas Jefferson when he wrote the Declaration of Independence? Answer: 33 years.

2. Which book did Thomas Jefferson not write? Answer: “The Lewis and Clark Expedition.”

3. Which president said of Nobel Prize winners, “I think this is the most extraordinary collection of talent, of human knowledge, that has ever been gathered together at the White House, with the possible exception of when Thomas Jefferson dined alone.” Answer: John F. Kennedy.