Islanders celebrate the nation’s 250th

Never to young to start reading the news!

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Kandi Calandra left, Katie Leed to the right.

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This family has come up and watched the parade in this spot for 20 years!

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Super Woman Boo Boo James on the Boo Boo’s Boxing float.

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The beginning of the fireworks over Friday Harbor

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No horsing around with the Pony Club.

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A parade of whales, dogs, horses, goats, a few chickens, fire trucks and boats wished the United States a happy 250th birthday.

The mast of the Cutthroat Pirate ship towered above the other floats, signaling the end of the parade.

2026 July 4th parade winners

Soroptimists Best use of Theme

Best use of theme – Non-Float – The Cutthroat Pirates

Best use of theme – Children/Youth – 4H

Judges Special Choice – Boo Boo and Boo Boo’s Boxing

In honor of plastic-free Salish Sea- the Stand-up Men

Best Animal/Animal Group – The Pony Club

Best Vehicle – Second Act and the Kings

While it wasn’t the biggest parade, Chamber director Becki Day told the Journal, “The enthusiasm of the crowd was bigger than ever.”

The parade has been rated one of the top 10 small-town parades in Washington.

This year, in addition to the numerous local entries, it included the Seahawks’ hawk, the Keith Highland Band and the UW Marching Band.