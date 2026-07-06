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Islanders celebrate the nation’s 250th

Published 1:30 am Monday, July 6, 2026

By Heather Spaulding Editor

Heather Spaulding/staff photos. Norm Degraaf as grand marshal.
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Heather Spaulding/staff photos.

Norm Degraaf as grand marshal.

Heather Spaulding/staff photos. Norm Degraaf as grand marshal.
Center for Whale Research donned whale costumes.
Heather Spaulding/staff photo.
No horsing around with the Pony Club.
Heather Spaulding \ Staff photo The beginning of the fireworks over Friday Harbor
Heather Spaulding Staff photo Part of the fireworks finale
Heather Spaulding \ Staff photo Fireworks finale
Heather Spaulding Staff photo Fireworks finale
Kristina Stucki \ Staff photo Super Woman Boo Boo James on the Boo Boo’s Boxing float.
Kristina Stucki \ Staff photo This family has come up and watched the parade in this spot for 20 years!
Kristina Stucki \ Staff photo Lindsey Saarie and daughter.
Kristina Stucki \ Staff photo
Kristina Stucki \ Staff photo Kandi Calandra left, Katie Leed to the right.
Kristina Stucki \ Staff photo Never to young to start reading the news!

A parade of whales, dogs, horses, goats, a few chickens, fire trucks and boats wished the United States a happy 250th birthday.

The mast of the Cutthroat Pirate ship towered above the other floats, signaling the end of the parade.

2026 July 4th parade winners

Soroptimists Best use of Theme

Best use of theme – Non-Float – The Cutthroat Pirates

Best use of theme – Children/Youth – 4H

Judges Special Choice – Boo Boo and Boo Boo’s Boxing

In honor of plastic-free Salish Sea- the Stand-up Men

Best Animal/Animal Group – The Pony Club

Best Vehicle – Second Act and the Kings

While it wasn’t the biggest parade, Chamber director Becki Day told the Journal, “The enthusiasm of the crowd was bigger than ever.”

The parade has been rated one of the top 10 small-town parades in Washington.

This year, in addition to the numerous local entries, it included the Seahawks’ hawk, the Keith Highland Band and the UW Marching Band.

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