Islanders celebrate the nation’s 250th
Published 1:30 am Monday, July 6, 2026
A parade of whales, dogs, horses, goats, a few chickens, fire trucks and boats wished the United States a happy 250th birthday.
The mast of the Cutthroat Pirate ship towered above the other floats, signaling the end of the parade.
2026 July 4th parade winners
Soroptimists Best use of Theme
Best use of theme – Non-Float – The Cutthroat Pirates
Best use of theme – Children/Youth – 4H
Judges Special Choice – Boo Boo and Boo Boo’s Boxing
In honor of plastic-free Salish Sea- the Stand-up Men
Best Animal/Animal Group – The Pony Club
Best Vehicle – Second Act and the Kings
While it wasn’t the biggest parade, Chamber director Becki Day told the Journal, “The enthusiasm of the crowd was bigger than ever.”
The parade has been rated one of the top 10 small-town parades in Washington.
This year, in addition to the numerous local entries, it included the Seahawks’ hawk, the Keith Highland Band and the UW Marching Band.