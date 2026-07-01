SJIMA summer exhibits

Submitted by the San Juan Islands Museum of Art.

Three exceptional exhibitions will fill the San Juan Islands Museum of Art’s galleries this summer, June 11 through Sept. 14, featuring renowned artists whose work is focused on the natural and cultural environments of Washington state and beyond. Photography, etching, glass sculpture and feather sculpture will be showcased. The museum is located at 540 Spring St., Friday Harbor. Visit www.SJIMA.org for more information. Open Thursdays through Mondays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Docent tours are available by prior reservation.

“Convergence and Divergence: The Family Aesthetic” (in the Nichols Gallery)

Two parents, one son. A century of vision.

For the first time, the work of Imogen Cunningham, Roi Partridge and Rondal Partridge will be shown together in “Convergence and Divergence: The Family Aesthetic.” This exhibition explores how artistic vision is passed through generations, highlighting how three family members shaped and responded to their times while pursuing their art.

A family of artists

Cunningham (1883-1976) was a pioneer of American modernist photography and a founding member of Group f/64, the 1930s collective of West Coast Photographers.

Known for her iconic botanical images and portraits of artists, she captured stunning images of Frida Kahlo, Ansel Adams, Edward Weston and many others. Roi Partridge (1888-1984), Imogen’s husband, became a renowned etcher who taught at Mills College and never stopped documenting his vanishing and cherished California landscapes.

Cunningham and Roi’s son learned from masters like Dorothea Lange and Ansel Adams, ultimately spending eight decades photographing people, nature and social change.

A retrospective spanning over 100 years

With nearly 110 years of combined work, this exhibition features masterworks and rare pieces, illuminating how these artists both collaborated and forged their own paths. Featuring over 100 photographs and prints from the remarkably long careers of these artists, the work is curated from their personal archives. This groundbreaking exhibition tells an intimate story: how artistic vision travels across generations, how family members see the same world with different eyes and how three artists kept their creative spark alive while making a living as artists. Their shared devotion to nature, mastery of light and commitment to experimentation is evident throughout the thematic collections.

“Feathered Masterpieces: The Artistry of Chris Maynard” (in the North Gallery)

Birds have always played a significant role in Chris Maynard’s life. Growing up in Washington state, he found peace and solitude in the woods near his home, observing birds as he lay in the moss beneath towering fir and cedar trees. At the age of 12, receiving an exotic feather sparked his interest in using feathers as a medium for his creative expression and launched his lifelong passion for transforming them into art.

Process and philosophy

Today, Maynard carves feathers into intricate art — cutting them into detailed shapes and arranging the cutouts into scenes that celebrate the life and flight of birds. Maynard states, “I don’t trim or flatten the feathers but keep their natural curves and shapes by elevating them from the background. By honoring the feathers in this way, I feel they have reciprocated by enhancing my work with their shadows. So, each piece changes according to the intensity and angle of the light that shines on it. My work highlights the patterns and colors of the feathers themselves, inviting the viewer to look and look again.”

Ethical sourcing and presentation

Feathers from a variety of birds — including turkeys, parrots and peacocks — are used to create scenes displayed in Maynard’s acclaimed shadow boxes. A conservationist at heart, his feathers are legally sourced. Many of the feathers are naturally shed, obtained from farms, aviaries and zoos.

Symbolism and impact

Feathers are universal symbols of flight, transformation, achievement and hope. Maynard’s artwork resonates with those who aspire to these qualities and with bird lovers alike.

Selected press and appearances

Maynard’s work has been featured in dozens of museums, fine art galleries, national and international publications, as well as broadcast TV, including PBS Craft in America, National Geographic Magazine, Western Art & Architecture, Southwest Art Magazine, Fine Art Connoisseur Magazine, Audubon, the Daily Mail, UK, The Discovery Channel — Daily Planet, and a TEDx Talk.

“Raven Skyriver: Fluid Life—Glass Sculptures Inspired by the Sea” (in the Sterner Atrium Gallery)

The luminous work of international glass artist Raven Skyriver began at age 16. Growing up on Lopez Island in the San Juan Islands of Washington state, he draws inspiration from his natural surroundings, shaping a body of work that is almost entirely rooted in the marine ecosystem.

Artistic process and purpose

Skyriver explains, “I focus on recreating the essence of aquatic life by mimicking the movement and fluidity that define creatures in water. The transformation from molten material to finished piece allows me to capture the sensation of a fish or whale gliding effortlessly through its natural habitat.” Working in glass also allows him to reflect the transparency and translucency found in the marine world.

From seashells to squid, Skyriver’s work enhances viewers’ understanding of marine inhabitants. Through his art, he encourages people to pay attention to the delicate balance of nature — an equilibrium that is often overlooked or taken for granted.

Training and artistic development

Born in 1982, Skyriver was mentored by Lark Dalton, who taught him how to build glass-blowing equipment and trained him in the traditional Venetian technique. He attended Pilchuck Glass School and continued his mentorship from renowned glass artists, such as Lino Tagliapietra. In 2003, Skyriver joined the William Morris team, working with them until Morris’ retirement in 2007. This pivotal experience solidified his commitment to glass sculpting and teaching as his life’s work.

International recognition

Since then, Skyriver has established his own glass studio and traveled extensively — from Japan to Norway, Italy, Denmark and Turkey — where he teaches, gives demonstrations and continues to develop his artistry as an artist in residence. His glass sculptures have been showcased internationally in both solo and group exhibitions, earning him worldwide recognition.