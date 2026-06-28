Budget cut discussions include the Environmental Stewardship Department

During a budget discussion June 24, San Juan County Manager Jessica Hudson proposed a reorganization of the counties green programs, including eliminating the Environmental Stewardship Department Director position, moving the marine program to Parks and Fair, and shifting utilities (like solid waste) to County Administration, where 50 of the Assistant County Manager’s salary would be designated over to those programs.

“None of my recommendations devalue the work that has been done by these roles,” Hudson told the Council. “We simply don’t have the money.”

The total cost savings was estimated to be $166,116. It is unclear, however, if expenses would simply be transferred over to the departments tasked with additional work.

Council chair Justin Paulsen brought up concerns about burdening other departments that may already be stretched thin, like Public Works.

Council member Jane Fuller commented that she had questions and concerns, and that the Council will need to discuss and contemplate the proposed cuts. One of her concerns was the Agricultural Committee, a staff driven committee Hudson proposed being moved to the Land Bank. “On it’s face, sure. But it’s more complicated than that,” Fuller said, noting that the UW Extension Agency no longer has an agricultural position, it was eliminated, and leaving the county with limited resources. “I don’t want agriculture to fall through the cracks in this County,” she said.

Much of the work of the Environmental Stewardship programs is both mandated and funded through grants, and according to Hudson, those grants would not be returned.

“We need to be clear the work of that department will continue,” Paulsen said.

The video recording can be viewed at https://sanjuancowa.portal.civicclerk.com/event/4313/files.

The budget discussion will continue Monday, Juen 29 at 9 a.m. Council meetings are live streamed on the County website.