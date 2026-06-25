County to test vote-counting equipment in July

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County’s Elections Office will be holding a “Logic and Accuracy” test of ballot tabulating equipment used for the County’s Aug. 4 primary election. The test is scheduled for July 7, at 11 a.m. and will take place in the Elections Office located at 55 Second St., Suite A, in Friday Harbor.

Logic and accuracy testing is a standard pre-election procedure. San Juan County Elections does this testing to ensure that tabulation hardware and software function properly and are accurately programmed for each election. The test tallies the results of a prepared set of test ballots to see if the results match the votes cast.

A representative of the Secretary of State’s Elections Division will be present for the test. The test is performed before every local, state or federal election to ensure that tabulation hardware and software equipment are compliant with Washington state rules and will accurately count the votes.

All interested members of the public are invited to observe, either in person or virtually. The Elections Office will livestream the Logic and Accuracy test on our YouTube channel: https://tinyurl.com/y4pzq86p.

For more information about San Juan County Elections, visit www.sanjuancountywa.gov/elections or email elections@sanjuancountywa.gov.