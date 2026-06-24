LWV Observer Corps notes on public meetings

Submitted by The League of Women Voters Observer Corps, a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed participation in government. The Observer Corps attends and takes notes at government meetings to promote public understanding of public policy and decisions. The notes do not necessarily reflect the views of the League or its members.

San Juan County Council’s regular meeting, June 9

Council issued a proclamation recognizing June 19, 2026, as Juneteenth National Independence Day. Public hearings were held to consider land use reclassification of Bayhead Farm on Shaw (no objections) and to discuss a proposed ordinance (addition to County code) regarding wildlife protections. There was substantial discussion with Deputy County Manager Tillery Williams and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jon Cain concerning the wording of the proposed ordinance, fines for infractions, background and studies by the stakeholder group, possible unintended consequences and controversies. Councilmember Fuller suggested that Lopez Island should have more information/input, as this affects all islands, not only San Juan Island, where concerns for fox/human interactions motivated the proposal. Further editing and clarifications will be needed to propose a revised draft and schedule another public hearing.

Council discussed with Judge Kathryn Loring budget considerations, constraints and requirements for the courts in the coming year, with cuts having been made last year and more anticipated.

There was initial discussion with the Department of Community Development (Sev Jones, director) concerning possible fee adjustments and other ways to close the gap between revenues and expenditures. Building permit fees are based on national average construction costs, which far undervalue the building costs in this county. Permit fees have had no significant increase in 19 years. The county DCD fees are lower than in neighboring counties. Council member Jane Fuller encouraged the department to become revenue-neutral rather than having to pass on costs through a levy lid lift. Chairperson Justin Paulsen stated the need to provide consistent, reliable service. He also said that fees should be tied to the costs of doing the work, and any increase must be justified by measurable data. Altering fee structures from the current baseline flat fee for permits could be considered. Council approved a motion for the DCD to conduct a study of permit fees and fines and propose updates for Council to consider.

Possible ways to address the county’s affordable housing issue were discussed with Jones, as DCD is seeking prioritization of several options. Council recommended pursuing pre-approved building plans, ADU standard updates and temporary housing options, as the Housing advisory committee continues to investigate possible solutions.

A public hearing was scheduled for June 30 regarding the sale of a portion of the Land Bank’s Dolphin Bay Road property on Orcas Island.

To develop a budget for 2027, Council meetings will be held on June 15, 16, 24 and 30.