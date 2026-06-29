Pig War Picnic Silent Auction promises exceptional experiences and great finds

Submitted by The Kiwanis Club of San Juan Island.

The Pig War Picnic Silent Auction is returning this year with one of the most exciting collections of items ever assembled, offering attendees the chance to bid on unforgettable experiences, wonderful getaways and unique gifts while supporting Kiwanis San Juan Island and its programs for local youth.

Among the featured auction items are roundtrip flights to Victoria, whale watching excursions, guided kayak tours, luxurious resort stays and an impressive assortment of restaurant gift certificates from some of the area’s favorite dining destinations. Bidders will also find gift baskets, local artwork, specialty items, entertainment packages and many other surprises throughout the auction.

Whether you’ve been dreaming of an adventure on the water, a relaxing getaway or a memorable dining experience, the Silent Auction offers something for everyone. New items continue to be added, making every visit to the auction tables an opportunity to discover something special.

“The Silent Auction has become one of the highlights of the Pig War Picnic,” said event organizers. “People come not only to find amazing bargains and experiences, but also because they know every bid helps support programs that benefit young people and families right here on San Juan Island.”

Guests are encouraged to browse the auction throughout the day at the San Juan County Fairgrounds and place bids on as many items as they wish. With so many exciting offerings — and more arriving every week — the competition is expected to be lively.

Don’t miss your chance to win incredible experiences, support a great cause and be part of one of the Pig War Picnic’s most popular traditions. Come ready to bid, and you may go home with memories that last a lifetime.