SJICF appoints Victoria Compton as Chief Development Officer

Submitted by The San Juan Island Community Foundation

The San Juan Island Community Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Victoria Compton as Chief Development Officer, effective August 2026.

This strategic addition to the leadership team is made possible through a generous grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust and advances SJICF’s vision of expanding its impact across the island community by growing philanthropy, strengthening civic engagement, and increasing support for local nonprofits.

“Victoria’s passion for our community and her extraordinary track record for local advocacy make her uniquely qualified to lead our development efforts,” said SJICF CEO Amy Saxe-Eyler. “We are delighted to welcome her to the SJICF team.”

Compton brings nearly 17 years of economic development leadership experience to SJICF. Since 2009, she has served as Executive Director of the San Juan County Economic Development Council, where she transformed the organization from a part-time operation into a thriving, multi-staff agency. Under her leadership, the EDC built strong partnerships with local businesses, government agencies, and state and federal stakeholders while advancing initiatives that strengthened the county’s economic resilience and vitality.

As Chief Development Officer, Compton will lead SJICF’s fundraising and donor engagement strategies, helping to grow philanthropic investment in programs and initiatives that benefit the San Juan Island community.