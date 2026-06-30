Celebrating 250 all weekend long

In honor of the nation’s 250th birthday, Fourth of July island celebrations last all weekend long, promising more action, music, food and fun.

July 3

Art Walk

4-7 p.m. Various locations in Friday Harbor.

Each first Friday of the month, studios, galleries and businesses around the town keep their doors open for people to peruse the latest happenings in the local art scene.

July 4

Pancake Breakfast

7-10 a.m. At the Grange.

Proceeds benefit the Scouts of San Juan Island. All you can eat for $10, children under 11 for $5.

Fourth of July Fire-Cracker 5K (3.1 miles)/Family & Friends Fun-Run

Registration, start and finish all at Friday Harbor Suites (680 Spring St., Friday Harbor).

Registration from 7-7:45 a.m. Race starts at 8 a.m. The race finishes an hour before the parade starts. Run, walk, skip, stroll, leashed dogs welcomed.

Entrance fees are $10 (16 and over), $5 (under 16) or free for those under 6.

Thank you to sponsors Kings, Friday Harbor Suites and SJI Athletic Events!

Farmers Market

9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Brickworks.

Listen to lively, local music and shop for island-grown flowers, eggs, produce, meat, fruit, cheese and more. The San Juan Island Farmers Market also hosts a wide range of talented, local artists and community organizations each week. Also, don’t miss the prepared food vendors that bring market customers delicious items like freshly baked goods and San Juan Sea Salt.

EBT/Food Stamps are accepted at the SJI Farmers Market. Swipe your EBT card at the manager’s booth (inside Brickworks) in exchange for market tokens.

No dogs or pets at the market, please.

Parade

10:30ish (ferry dependent). Spring Street.

With the theme “Cheers for 250 Years,” this parade is bound to be spectacular. Special seating is available, organized by the Friday Harbor Presbyterian Church deacons. Contact the church office at 360-378-4544 and leave a message with Laura Concord. Please contact well in advance as the special seating is limited.

Tractor Show

11 a.m. Historical Museum.

On display, a variety of tractors used in San Juan Island farming; all these beauties arrive at the museum under their own power, and their owners will be happy to tell you all about them. There will also be a display of running “Hit and Miss” engines, the one-cylinder machines that ran farm equipment, such as milk separators and hay elevators. Admission is free. For $10, a hot dog, chips and soda are available.

Pigwar Picnic

11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. San Juan County Fairgrounds.

Live music: Live Performance by Wheelie Fargo, a popular country and rock band.

Games: Three-legged races, sack races, egg toss and a watermelon-eating contest. Be sure to visit the Friends of the Library for their annual Cakewalk fundraiser starting at 11:30 a.m. until the end of the picnic, or until they run out of cakes.

The Food and Beer Garden has been expanded with more vendors, variety and increased seating.

There will also be a brief accounting of the Pig War and a live auction. Proceeds from the event benefit the families of San Juan Island.

Brewery music

1-3 p.m. San Juan Brewery.

Northsound Soul is a nine-piece soul/funk/rock band comprised of savvy veterans of Bellingham’s music scene.

Vineyards music

6-8 p.m. San Juan Vineyards.

The Roctopus specializes in rock and roll dance music — AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and more. Come ready to dance to your favorite rock covers. This event is outdoors with limited seating. Outside food, picnic blankets and low-profile lawn chairs are welcome.

Music at the Port

6-9 p.m. At the Port’s Fairweather Park.

The Dangerfields play a combination of classic rock, blues and funk with a few originals thrown in. Their playlist is very dance-oriented, providing a solid groove to get the audience engaged and dancing. A six-piece band consists of Jonathan Piff on guitar, Teddy Deane on sax, Greg Schuh on keys, Joey Gargiulo on drums, Steve Cutting on bass and Dan O’Bryant on vocals and harmonica.

Fireworks

10:15 p.m. Over Friday Harbor.

At Roche Harbor

July 3

Rock ‘N’ Roche Harbor

4 p.m.

Roche Harbor at the water’s edge of the Pool Lawn. Free. Sponsored by T-Mobile.

Headlining Rock ‘N’ Roche Harbor is Pacific Northwest native Mat Kearney. Preceding Kearney are the Dusty 45s out of Seattle and Wheelie Fargo from San Juan.

Bring blankets, a picnic filled with favorite snacks, like a pizza from the Lime Kiln Cafe, and be ready to party. Come early to secure the best spot on the lawn.

July 4

5K Fun Run

9 a.m.

Kick off Independence Day with the lively 5K Fun Run starting in front of the Hotel De Haro.

Games on the Lawn

10:30 a.m.

Head over to the Pool Lawn for “Kids’ Games,” including the egg toss, pie-eating contest, wheelbarrow race and more! This is not just for the kids; adults are more than welcome to join in the fun, too. Channel that inner youth with these games in a fun-filled atmosphere on the edge of the water!

UW Husky Band

12:30 p.m.

Enjoy a delightful performance by the UW Husky Alumni and Student Band on the West Lawn. Their upbeat tunes and dance moves will get everyone in a festive mood.

Donut Eating Contest

1 p.m.

It’s time for a sweet challenge! Get ready for the aroma of Lime Kiln Cafe’s donuts for the legendary Donut Eating Contest! Who will take the crown and eat their way to victory?

Keith Highlanders Pipe Band

3 p.m.

The Keith Highlanders Pipe Band will grace listeners with their beautiful melodies at the West Lawn.

Blindfolded Dinghy Race

3:30 p.m.

As the afternoon rolls in, challenge friends and family in the Blindfolded Dinghy Race. This hilarious event will have everyone cheering as participants attempt to navigate the waters blindfolded.

Log Rolling Competition

4 p.m.

The iconic Log Rolling Competition is bound to provoke laughter and splashes as participants try to maintain their balance while showing off their skills.

Fireworks

10:30 p.m

End the night with a bang! Watch as the night sky bursts into a dazzling display of colors and shapes, lighting up the waters of Roche Harbor.