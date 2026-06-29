Civics trivia

Presented by the League of Women Voters.

1. How old was Thomas Jefferson when he wrote the Declaration of Independence?

a) 33 years.

b) 45 years.

c) 57 years.

2. Which book did Thomas Jefferson not write?

a) “The Jefferson Bible: The Life and Morals of Jesus of Nazareth.”

b) “Notes on the State of Virginia.”

c) “The Lewis and Clark Expedition.”

3. Which president said of Nobel Prize winners, “I think this is the most extraordinary collection of talent, of human knowledge, that has ever been gathered together at the White House, with the possible exception of when Thomas Jefferson dined alone.”

a) Theodore Roosevelt.

b) Woodrow Wilson.

c) John F. Kennedy.

Last week’s answers

1. When does the Supreme Court recess for the year? Answer: There is no specific date, but the justices usually recess by the end of June.

2. What does the marshal of the Supreme Court not say at the beginning of every public session of the Court? Answer: Please be seated — the chief justice asks for people to be seated, not the marshal.

3. How many justices did President Washington appoint to the first Supreme Court? Answer: 6.