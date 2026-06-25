Civics trivia

Presented by the League of Women Voters.

1. When does the Supreme Court recess for the year?

a) There is no specific date, but the justices usually recess by the end of June.

b) The justices must recess by the end of June as a matter of law.

c) The justices do not recess.

2. What does the marshal of the Supreme Court not say at the beginning of every public session of the court?

a) Oyez! Oyez! Oyez!

b) God save the United States and this Honorable Court.

c) Please be seated.

3. How many justices did President Washington appoint to the first Supreme Court?

a) 8.

b) 6.

c) 9.

Last week’s answers:

1. When was the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act enacted into law, officially establishing it as a federal holiday? Answer: June 17, 2021.

2. What is commemorated on Juneteenth Day? Answer: On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce that the Civil War had ended and that the enslaved were free.

3. What has not happened as a result of Juneteenth Day? Answer: A federal commission was established to propose reparations for African American descendants of enslaved people