Council meeting live-streaming issues

Submitted by San Juan County

Today’s 9 a.m. San Juan County Council Special meeting is experiencing technical difficulties with the live-stream feature. The team is working to troubleshoot the issue. The meeting is still accessible to those attending in person.

Find the agenda posted on the County website here. To attend in person, visit the Legislative Hearing Room, 55 Second Street, Friday Harbor, Washington.

If the meeting is able to be recorded, it will be published later. The County apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the technical issues and appreciates the public’s patience.