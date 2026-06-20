Jon Howe, Thor Hanson, Shannon Page and Michael Byrne at Griffin Bay Bookstore

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Submitted by Griffin Bay Bookstore

Griffin Bay Bookstore presents a panel of four island authors and a librarian on getting books into print Tuesday, June 23, 7 p.m.

Hear from the panelists about their experiences: Publishing or self-publishing? Agent or not? Learn about different ways to get into print to decide what’s right for you.

These folks have the experience.

Thor Hanson, Close to Home, Feathers, Buzz, etc., natural history and children’s author

Jon Howe, Shanghaied, historical fiction author

Shannon Page, Island of Second Chances, Chameleon Chronicles and Tales from the Berry Farm (as Laura Gayle) Orcas Island mystery and romance author

Michael Byrne, Margaret Mary’s oldest son, the iconoclast memoir author

Anthony Morris, San Juan Island Library assistant director, on Pressbooks

Copies of all the authors’ work plus a variety of titles by other local authors, as well as all the latest in fiction and non-fiction, will be available for sale.

Griffin Bay Bookstore is located at 155 Spring St., Friday Harbor, Washington, is an independent bookstore. When you shop locally and support your independent bookstore, you nurture your own community.