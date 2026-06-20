Unforgotten son: Jimmy Pickett, artist and pioneer

Captain George Edward Pickett, U.S. Army, 9th Regiment, c. 1855-6, at the time of his service in Washington Territory.

He was a prodigy who drew on the sides of barns at age 8 and the first person from Washington Territory to attend a professional art school. He co-founded what would become the Portland Art Museum, and his paintings today command $50,000 to $60,000 at auction. He was also the mixed-race son of a U.S. Army Infantry Garrison officer on San Juan Island.

The National Historical Park’s American Camp Visitors’ Center features an exhibit about Jimmy Pickett. Even more of Jimmy Pickett’s story is coming to light thanks largely to Bellingham independent historian Candace Wellman, who spoke with the Journal in a recent interview. Wellman has spent nearly 28 years digging through primary records, letters, military files and genealogical archives to reconstruct the lives of the Indigenous women and cross-cultural families who shaped early Whatcom County. Her findings on the Pickett family appear in her book “Interwoven Lives: Indigenous Mothers of Salish Coast Communities,” published by WSU Press in 2018 and a finalist for the WILLA Award.

“Most of what had been written about the Pickett story fed completely into the stereotypes of the father who abandons his child,” Wellman said. “And it just isn’t true.”

Jimmy Pickett: Artist, pioneer and a connection to San Juan Island

Jimmy began drawing on the Collins family barn at age 8, drawing visitors from the surrounding community. He attended the Union Academy in Olympia, where he was so accomplished that he was put to work teaching art to younger students. The people of Olympia recognized his extraordinary talent and sponsored him to pursue formal training. He went on to work for the Oregonian newspaper and the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, producing illustrations and lithographs, contributed to county histories and then attended the California School of Design in San Francisco. The school’s students were mostly young women from upper-class San Francisco families. Jimmy was the exception in every sense.

“When he wrote home after five months,” Wellman recounted, “he said, ‘I have learned everything I need to learn here. I don’t want to stay and spend the money anymore.’”

He returned home, set up a studio in Portland where he taught students and sold his work, and alongside other artists from San Francisco became one of the founding members of the Portland Art Association — the organization that eventually grew into the Portland Art Museum.

Jimmy had direct connections to the San Juan Islands as well. He visited Ed Warbus on San Juan Island, presenting him with a sketch of his father drawn from George Pickett’s official Army photograph that hung above Warbus’s fireplace. Wellman says Jimmy came to Bellingham repeatedly as an adult, staying with the Roeder family and maintaining an active presence in the region throughout his life.

He died an early death while working on a large marine painting of the wreck of the Alaskan. That painting resurfaced about 10 years ago at a maritime art auction in New York City, where a Portland gallery owner found it among a box of unsold works. Jimmy Pickett’s paintings in private hands today sell for $50,000 to $60,000.

“I get this email,” Wellman recalled. “He’s like: I found it. I found it. I found it.”

Within days, she was on her way to Portland to see it in person.

A father who never let go

When Pickett was ordered south at the outbreak of the Civil War, Jimmy — just a young child — was placed with the Collins family near present-day Shelton, Washington, arranged through James Tilton, Jimmy’s godfather and namesake. George Pickett sent money and stayed in contact.

“He did not lose contact with that boy until he died,” Wellman said plainly.

Pickett sent $100 a year, about $2,250 in today’s dollars. During the war, Jimmy’s foster mother sewed him a small military uniform that he wore in a photograph that his father could carry into battle. The notable photograph of young Jimmy in that uniform perhaps speaks to the bonds between father and son that persisted across the miles.

After the war, Pickett struggled as a penniless insurance salesman and died in 1875, but he maintained his correspondence with Jimmy throughout. Pickett had also held onto a piece of land in Bellingham specifically for his son. “Pickett never sold it,” Wellman said. “He kept it for Jimmy.” When his estate was settled, Jimmy inherited that land, secured with the help of attorney Charles Roth, son-in-law of town founder Henry Roeder.

Elite women, complex alliances

The cross-cultural marriages of early Whatcom County accounted for 80-90% of all marriages in the county’s first two decades, and the women involved were far from passive participants.

During Wellman’s 15 years volunteering at the Washington State Archives in Bellingham, she discovered a list compiled by a Whatcom County historian from the 1940s-60s documenting the many prominent early residents — county commissioners, sheriffs, judges, legislators, army officers and others — who had entered cross-cultural marriages in the 1850s-60s, yet whose wives had been largely ignored and written out of the history book.

“These women were all chaperoned,” Wellman said. “They were elite women whose parents were high-status people.”

These unions were formal tribal custom marriages, later legally recognized. “There needed to be some wealth there,” Wellman said. “There needed to be some character and some influence.” A marriage to a prominent officer or official gave a family a mediator with the new settler government, and sometimes employment for the woman’s brothers. “It didn’t work that way — the guy going out and saying, hey, she’s cute, I think I’ll marry her,” Wellman said. “It didn’t work that way.”

These elite families applied the same standards to white men that they would to any native man seeking to marry one of their daughters. The exchange of goods that accompanied these ceremonies was part of the marriage ritual, not a transaction for a person. Once Wellman began investigating who these women’s families actually were, the picture shifted entirely. These were not women on the margins — they were daughters of leaders, chaperoned and accounted for.

Upper-class Lummi women typically spoke two to four languages, and the trading network they participated in stretched from present-day Ellensburg and The Dalles all the way to the Mississippi River.

Jimmy Pickett’s legacy lives on

James “Jimmy” Pickett died on Aug. 30, 1889, at age 31, of tuberculosis complicated by typhoid. He left behind no wife or children, but three women inherited from his estate, and the people of Bellingham, Olympia and Portland who had known and supported him throughout his life mourned the loss of a singular talent. His paintings, scattered after his death, are now valued at $50,000 to $60,000. He was, in every sense, a man who belonged to the Pacific Northwest — and the Pacific Northwest has never quite forgotten him.

The Journal extends its sincere thanks to independent historian Candace Wellman of Bellingham for her extensive interview and the years of dedicated research that made this story possible. We also thank Jeff Jewell of the Whatcom Museum in Bellingham for their archival photos of the Pickett family, Edradine Hovde and Kamalla Rose Kaur at the Pickett House Museum in Bellingham, Washington, and Mike Vouri, historian, author and former National Historical Park Superintendent.