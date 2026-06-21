The humbling nature of fatherhood

Islanders may recognize Dave Anderson from his array of community activities. He currently serves on the board of the Joyce L. Sobel Family Resource Center, as well as being a member of the Town’s Art Commission. Most importantly, he is a father.

“My grandfather used to say, ‘When you have a kid, you have a kid.’ There is something very humbling about it,” Dave said.His grandparents had a farm on Shaw, and in his youth, Anderson spent summer after summer there. It was that connection that later brought Anderson and his wife, Linnea Anderson, Superior Court Services director, to San Juan Island to raise their family. Since then, both he and Linnea quickly became active in the community.

“I’ m trying to contribute to our life here, to our community, to give back. Being small, you can really see the impact,” Dave said.

“It is a great place to be a father. There are amazing resources here, like Island Rec, the Family Resource Center, the Community Theatre, sports opportunities,” Dave told the Journal, citing Island Rec’s annual Father Daughter Dance as one activity that not only brings fathers and daughters together but is also an opportunity for fathers to connect with each other.

Being the small community it is, part of being a parent here is the social aspect, running into fellow parents and islanders on the ferry, the grocery store, post office or the beach, and typically open and willing to engage, and take a moment to provide support for one another.

When asked what he hopes to instill in his daughters, Dave reflected a moment before replying, “Trying to instill that you’re going to love them at the end of the day, no matter what, that they are absolutely loved and wanted. My grandfather had a way of projecting himself and connecting with this unconditional love. My role is to be a calm space for them, and give them as much security as possible.” Life is hard, he continued, “It is my job to help them navigate through that.”

In turn, Dave explained, his daughters have been an inspiration, showing him how free individuals really are and that every day is a new day. “They have shown me how to love, to be patient, and showed me how love is not confined, but infinite.”

While this tight-knit island community provides a lot of safety, security and connection, parents are not without challenges.

“[In the past, parents] had institutions that provided more certainty, as humans, they understood themselves better. Today, there is a lot of uncertainty about the future,” he said.

Like many, Dave says technology, and in particular artificial intelligence, is one such challenge. Studies say that AI will eclipse human intelligence in the year his oldest graduates, and the implication of that is unknown. Protecting the arts will be crucial, as well as ensuring individual voices are heard, particularly when it comes to governance.

Facebook, too, brings its own challenges; however, Dave says, “as a parent here, Facebook is an incredible resource. You can organize a lot of people quickly, and this community uses it effectively.”

Regardless of the challenge, Dave told the Journal, he and Linnea strive to encourage their daughters to rise to the occasion, to do the hard things, make the tough decisions. In return, rewards, such as tracking down the ice cream truck, are offered.

When asked if he had any tips or advice for young fathers, Dave replied: “Be kind to yourself, and enjoy the ride.”