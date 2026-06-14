Sculptures unveiled in Youth Sculpture Mentorship Program

Submitted by the San Juan Island Sculpture Park.

June 13, the San Juan Island Sculpture Park at 2 p.m. unveils three new sculptures at the park.

These sculptures were created by Kate Douglas, Kristina Girvan and Penelope Moore through the San Juan Islands Sculpture Park’s Youth Sculpture Mentorship Program. Under the guidance of local bronze artist and advisory board member Kristen Douglas-Seitz, the students participated in an immersive six-month experience exploring the complete sculptural process, from concept development and clay modeling to bronze casting and patination.

Made possible through the generous support of the San Juan Islands Sculpture Park, this program was established to inspire the next generation of artists through mentorship, creative exploration and hands-on learning. The bronze sculptures displayed here stand as a lasting celebration of artistic achievement, community investment and the transformative power of art to connect, educate and inspire.