Is your boat ready for the season?

Submitted by San Juan County.

While you are getting your boat ship-shape for the summer season, don’t forget to put renew vessel registration on your list of to-dos. Each year in Washington state, boat registrations expire on June 30 and must be renewed. Renewing is easily done online at the Washington State Department of Licensing, or you can renew in person at the County Auditor’s Office. You can even sign up for an annual email reminder, so you never forget to renew!

To boat in Washington waters, you need to have:

• A Washington title, registration card and registration decals before you can use or moor your boat.

• Registration onboard whenever you are boating.

• Annual registration decal and boat registration numbers displayed on both sides of your bow.

There are exceptions for government, military and documented vessels or for small vessels like canoes, kayaks and dinghies that are under 16 feet with motors of 10 horsepower or less. Boaters visiting from out of state can operate for up to 60 days before needing to get a Washington permit.

How are the Washington boat registration fees used?

The fees for titling and registering your boat are calculated at .005% of your boat’s fair market value, with a minimum fee of $5. The Department of Licensing and its agents, including local county auditors, collect the fees, which are transferred to the state’s general fund, which then allocates a portion to Washington’s Derelict Vessel Removal Account. Each recreational registration renewal contributes $3 to the DVRA, with commercial vessel renewals contributing $1 per foot annually. For the most recent biennium, the state appropriated $2 million to the derelict vessel account, with most of the money going toward reimbursement for vessel removal by authorized public entities, like the San Juan County Derelict Removal Program and the Port of Friday Harbor. Nonresident vessel fees are determined at a variable rate per foot, with revenue used to support locally approved boating safety and swim programs.

Who enforces vessel registrations?

Washington State Park rangers, Fish and Wildlife officers, deputy sheriffs and all other officers with law enforcement authority can enforce the boating laws of Washington. United States Coast Guard officers also patrol and have enforcement authority on all Washington waters under the jurisdiction of the United States. Boat owners caught with an expired registration are subject to a $125 ticket, with fees starting at $100 for unregistered vessels.

Effective June 11, new legislation, HB 2199 — Reducing impacts from derelict vessels

Derelict vessels cause both short- and long-term pollution. This new bill makes it easier to remove derelict vessels by removing the requirement that a vessel owner be known, able to be located and exert control of the vessel. It also allows for the removal of vessels with registrations that have expired by more than two years. This new definition, HB 2199, comes into effect this June, just before current registrations expire on June 30.

San Juan County Derelict Vessel Program Coordinator, Kari Koski, remarks that they see many vessels in San Juan County with expired registrations. “We note expired tabs while on the water looking for vessels that need attention — what we call Vessels of Concern. Many local boats have registrations that are several years out of date, one of the first signs that [they are] being neglected. Beyond being legally required, annual registrations are the major funding source for getting derelict boats out of our waters — without that money, we would have a major problem on our hands. Every registration counts towards that fund.” Koski encourages boaters to “Go check your boat registration! It’s not too late to get it up to date and do your part for the Salish Sea this year!”

What else do you need to know about boating requirements in Washington?

Washington state requires every boater operating a personal watercraft or boat powered by a 15-horsepower motor or more to obtain a Boater Education Card. To get your card, you must pass the Washington Boating Safety Test, which you can prepare for by taking an online course such as Official Washington Boater Card – BOATsmart!® Washington or locally through America’s Boating Club of the San Juan Islands Education (aka Local Power Squadron).