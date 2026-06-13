Soroptimist awards $12,500 to FHHS girls during graduation

Submitted by Soroptimist International of Friday Harbor

Thank you to the generous Friday Harbor community for enabling Soroptimist International of Friday Harbor to provide scholarships to local high school girls. The annual A-May-Zing fundraiser on May 17 at Roche Harbor Resort specifically raised $12,500 for these high school scholarships, which were proudly distributed to the talented graduates listed below at the June 6 graduation ceremony. Congratulations to each of these women!

Soroptimist is a nonprofit 50l c3 international organization dedicated to helping women and girls access the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.

Flora Vaught, recipient of the Soroptimists’ STEM award, will attend Harvard University and study molecular and cellular biology. She plans to use her knowledge to inform policymakers for the betterment of her community and the environment. In her words: “Regardless of the sector or position I find myself in, I will remain committed to advancing scientific knowledge and contributing to my community.”

Alison Power will attend the Commonwealth Honors College at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst to pursue a path to lead towards advocacy for students. She is interested in learning about potential work with state or federal agencies as a child advocate or safe official.

Sophia Ramirez will attend the University of Washington and study environmental science and social justice. She cares deeply about environmental stewardship and hopes to use her knowledge and experience to promote policy modifications and create change in how we interface with the environment.

Krysten Ruano Torres will also attend the University of Washington, where she will study political science, as she is interested in law and international work. She feels these two areas tie together because they connect to ethics, justice, and how society works.

Charley Lawrence-Sampson’s goal is to study Diagnostic Ultrasound at Bellevue College after completing the necessary prerequisites. Charley has always known that she wanted to pursue a career in the medical field. She is also interested in Kinesiology, which aligns with her interests in health and the human body.